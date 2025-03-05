Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 36,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Get Coty alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Coty by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Coty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.89.

Coty Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE COTY opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -552.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.89. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.