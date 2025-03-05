Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 35,584 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 727,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after buying an additional 141,630 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 93.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.51 million, a PE ratio of -130.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $17.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoundThinking ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.65 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities analysts forecast that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,933 shares of SoundThinking stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $68,882.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,186.14. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 15,000 shares of SoundThinking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $209,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,971.45. This trade represents a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,360 shares of company stock valued at $284,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

SoundThinking Profile

(Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

