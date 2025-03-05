Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,360 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in EZCORP during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in EZCORP in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Stock Performance

EZPW opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 7.25%. Equities analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of EZCORP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EZPW

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 10,000 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 101,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,608.11. The trade was a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EZCORP

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.