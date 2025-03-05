Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 20.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth $37,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $3.25 price target on AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.88.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

