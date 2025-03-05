Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 119.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.62. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $36.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of MetroCity Bankshares from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

MetroCity Bankshares Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

