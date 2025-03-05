Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,876 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 59,634 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,620,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,395,000 after acquiring an additional 106,878 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $774,766,000 after acquiring an additional 989,750 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,113,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $498,310,000 after acquiring an additional 421,989 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,798,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after acquiring an additional 358,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,399,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Motors has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

