Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,930,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,134,000 after buying an additional 1,489,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,575,000 after buying an additional 954,202 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,339,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,996,000 after purchasing an additional 431,659 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,838,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 237,624 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.7 %

REXR opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 142.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on REXR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rexford Industrial Realty

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.