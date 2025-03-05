Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,532 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 767,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 37,096 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.8% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 91,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 0.6 %

TSHA opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 229.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSHA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSHA

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.