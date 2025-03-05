Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter worth $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $33.40.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 22,598 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $519,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,046. This trade represents a 18.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

