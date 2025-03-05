Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 11,601 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,601 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Enhabit worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 138.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Enhabit by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter worth $97,000.

NYSE EHAB opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $427.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on EHAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enhabit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $34,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 98,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,871.36. The trade was a 4.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart M. Mcguigan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at $412,396.10. This represents a 47.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

