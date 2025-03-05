Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 12,285 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,285 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Maximus by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,167.68. This represents a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.46 per share, for a total transaction of $249,395.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,679.20. The trade was a 3.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,008 shares of company stock worth $497,835. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMS opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.73. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $93.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

