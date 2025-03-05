Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 13,100 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 102,969 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $757.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.11. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBBN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

