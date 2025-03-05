Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 145,326 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,326 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

