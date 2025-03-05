Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,070,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838,809 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 592.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,846 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $54,866,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14,049.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 713,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,935,000 after purchasing an additional 708,925 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.11. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 105.64%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

