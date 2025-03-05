Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Park National by 161.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,203,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 729.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 42.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Park National by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park National Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PRK opened at $161.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.15 and a 200 day moving average of $174.46. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.73. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $123.08 and a 12-month high of $207.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Park National Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

PRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (down from $187.00) on shares of Park National in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 target price on the stock.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Further Reading

