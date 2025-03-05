Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 29,900 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRSN opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 401.37% and a negative net margin of 214.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MRSN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. William Blair began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

