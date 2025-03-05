Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 298.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 696,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 54,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVNW shares. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Aviat Networks from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $260.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.54 and a beta of 1.68. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. Aviat Networks had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

