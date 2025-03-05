Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,880 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 29,344 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,614,015 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $164,799,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. This trade represents a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 6,854,394 shares of company stock valued at $315,101,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.55.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

