Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrise Realty Trust were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Sunrise Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sunrise Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,788,000.

Sunrise Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Sunrise Realty Trust news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,434,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,210,556. This trade represents a 69.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,087,429 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,696. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on Sunrise Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.75 target price on the stock.

Sunrise Realty Trust Profile

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

