Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 620 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $409,919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $609,789,000 after buying an additional 314,388 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 322,868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $57,525,000 after purchasing an additional 220,078 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at $38,535,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $29,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.23, for a total transaction of $3,120,559.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,236.91. The trade was a 52.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $2,326,567.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,656,524.09. This represents a 11.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,455 shares of company stock worth $60,955,968 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.56.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $212.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.52 and its 200 day moving average is $241.38. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $349.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 3.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

