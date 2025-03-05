Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.33.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $185,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,841.12. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $492,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,402. The trade was a 12.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,739 shares of company stock worth $2,799,104. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

