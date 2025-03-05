Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,033,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,535,000 after purchasing an additional 96,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,642,000 after acquiring an additional 118,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,336,000 after acquiring an additional 76,475 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,948,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,246,000 after purchasing an additional 469,610 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,829,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,637,000 after purchasing an additional 141,612 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 103.51%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $959,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,998,932.15. This represents a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPRT

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.