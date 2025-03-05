Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,955 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Finepoint Capital LP grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,782,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after purchasing an additional 64,744 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,086,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,175 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 37.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 843,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after buying an additional 228,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,222,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.62.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,000.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,723.56. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $39,460.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,765.30. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,335 shares of company stock worth $4,453,012 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TVTX stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.72. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.38 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,636.87% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

