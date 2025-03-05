Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 253.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 19,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 10.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 49,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Cycle Price Performance

Shares of PCYO opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pure Cycle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $274.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 46.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.