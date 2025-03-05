Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,880 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Radian Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 1,767.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 45,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Radian Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 24,880 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

RDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $509,528.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,953,909.50. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $133,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,231.60. The trade was a 92.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

