Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $13.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MGIC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Magic Software Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.