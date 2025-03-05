Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Maplebear by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $886,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,734,980.82. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $94,688.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,152.90. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,318 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CART shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Maplebear from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Maplebear from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Maplebear from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Maplebear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Maplebear Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

