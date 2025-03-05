Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Stake Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mativ were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mativ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Mativ during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Mativ by 17.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Mativ by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Mativ by 8.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mativ in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

MATV stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $333.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Mativ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $458.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.70 million. Research analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

