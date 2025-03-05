Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.25.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTH

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.23. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $69.26 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.17. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $48,692.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,353.99. The trade was a 10.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.51 per share, for a total transaction of $819,610.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 811,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,441,915.92. The trade was a 1.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,683 shares of company stock worth $122,547. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $7,151,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $5,807,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.