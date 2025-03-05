Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

MSEX opened at $59.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $70.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $47.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 771.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1,006.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

