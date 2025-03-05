Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Stock

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s previous close.

TXNM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TXNM Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Shares of NYSE:TXNM opened at $51.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21. TXNM Energy has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.90.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $476.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that TXNM Energy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXNM. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,880,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,744,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,594,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,170,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,816,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

