Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Price

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

Edison International stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average of $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. Edison International has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 125.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

