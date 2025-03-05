Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Price

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MOS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Mosaic Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of MOS stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 44.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,189,000 after buying an additional 986,812 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Mosaic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,269,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after buying an additional 28,816 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Mosaic by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 291,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 73,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at about $1,251,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

