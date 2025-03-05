Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Oppenheimer

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRCC. B. Riley downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Monroe Capital Stock Down 4.5 %

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a market cap of $176.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $8.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Institutional Trading of Monroe Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

