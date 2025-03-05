Morgan Stanley Cuts Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $1.50

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.39% from the company’s current price.

LESL has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $1.90 to $1.55 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.65 to $1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.65.

Leslie’s Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of LESL opened at $0.94 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lind Value II ApS bought a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,258,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 50,527,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 340.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,436,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,795 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $5,838,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $6,470,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

