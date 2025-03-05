Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Price

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LEA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lear from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.09.

LEA stock opened at $89.46 on Monday. Lear has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,714,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $842,054,000 after buying an additional 526,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,491,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $614,782,000 after buying an additional 447,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lear by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,614,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,566,000 after buying an additional 283,838 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lear by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,212,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,531,000 after purchasing an additional 498,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Lear by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,842,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

