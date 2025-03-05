Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Price

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s current price.

Get Magna International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Magna International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Magna International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Magna International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Magna International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGA

Magna International Stock Down 3.2 %

MGA stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. Magna International has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.23. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Magna International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,627,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Magna International by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,799,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.