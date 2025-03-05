Morgan Stanley Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $142.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close.

EOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $122.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $115.40 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.80. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4,642.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $349,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,628,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,013 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 64.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $694,717,000 after buying an additional 2,076,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $171,193,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 856.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $147,621,000 after buying an additional 1,075,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

