MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Position Cut by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $1,131,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,470 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 67.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 62.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $114,003.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,007. This trade represents a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Price Performance

NYSE:MSA opened at $158.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.00. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $153.79 and a 52-week high of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Articles

