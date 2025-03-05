MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.16% from the stock’s previous close.

MVB Financial Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of MVB Financial stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $229.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.04.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $46.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.78%. Analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in MVB Financial by 19.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

