Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Bank of America

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 0.3 %

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $948.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 285,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 86,973 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $1,635,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 29,524 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

