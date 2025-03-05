NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s current price.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTAP. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NetApp

NetApp Trading Down 2.3 %

Insider Activity at NetApp

NTAP opened at $93.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.28. NetApp has a 1-year low of $92.59 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,755,705.60. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $2,529,780.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,114.01. This trade represents a 44.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,903 shares of company stock worth $7,260,341. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 826.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 929.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.