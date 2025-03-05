Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Neumora Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $22.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

NMRA stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $227.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.50.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,159,000 after acquiring an additional 694,385 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 352.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 100,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 406,891 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 90.1% in the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 217,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 103,285 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

