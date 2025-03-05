New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $107,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,994.18. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is currently 186.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

