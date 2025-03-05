New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,856 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Coupang by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Coupang by 11,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coupang news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,801.88. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $26.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on shares of Coupang and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

