New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,693 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 42.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 237,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,344,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 984.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Vornado Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,850.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VNO

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.