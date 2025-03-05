New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,416 RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 296,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,876,000 after buying an additional 172,370 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,931,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,458,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RLI by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,393,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $680,866,000 after buying an additional 58,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $8,739,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.35 per share, for a total transaction of $356,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,190 shares in the company, valued at $9,931,206.50. This trade represents a 3.73 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $33,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,622 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,205.05. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $805,774 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

RLI Stock Down 1.8 %

RLI stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.39. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $67.53 and a 52 week high of $91.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. On average, analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

