New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYSE:NYT opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $53.42. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $58.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

