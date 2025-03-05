New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 64,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 52,032 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Voya Financial by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,155,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 48.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial stock opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $84.30. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.61.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.55.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

