New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get WEX alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 47.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 206.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Trading Down 0.1 %

WEX stock opened at $154.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.03 and a 1 year high of $244.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.73.

View Our Latest Report on WEX

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.